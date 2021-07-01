Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Danone to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of Danone stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.76. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.