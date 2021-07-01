Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a growth of 221.5% from the May 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,397. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. Danone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DANOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

