Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $152.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DRI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.41.

NYSE DRI opened at $145.99 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

