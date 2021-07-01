Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

Shares of DRI opened at $145.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.41.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

