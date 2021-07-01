Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

DARE stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.