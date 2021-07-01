Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Hits Market Cap of $247,054.57

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $247,054.57 and $2,881.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001258 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00046080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00138043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00170697 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,185.31 or 0.99958181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 591,385 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

