Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Michael Glenn Fass Sells 17,500 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $482,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $470,575.00.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.54.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,698,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.