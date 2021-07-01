DAV Coin (DAV) Price Up 54.4% Over Last Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 54.4% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00407382 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,227.60 or 1.00020403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00033546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054789 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

