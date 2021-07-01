David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David D. Petratis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70.

ALLE opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.33. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $131,548,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2,556.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 333,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

