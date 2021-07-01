David Tuer Sells 12,233 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.70, for a total value of C$534,618.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,526,963.21.

David Tuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.76, for a total value of C$547,524.61.

On Thursday, June 17th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total value of C$560,557.65.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.00. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The stock has a market cap of C$53.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

