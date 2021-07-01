DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

DBS Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.20. 86,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

