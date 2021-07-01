DeFi Bids Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,577.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $288,218.02 and approximately $1,577.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00696587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,568.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,999,665 coins and its circulating supply is 15,072,602 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

