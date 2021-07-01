DeFiChain (DFI) Market Capitalization Tops $661.50 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. DeFiChain has a market cap of $661.50 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00006606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000234 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 421.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

