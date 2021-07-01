DeGate Achieves Market Cap of $20.48 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeGate has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $16,984.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00138755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00169149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,219.80 or 1.00110801 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.