Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of WILYY opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.04. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

