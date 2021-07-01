Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,111 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $43,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestline Management LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,026,000 after buying an additional 804,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,830,000 after buying an additional 188,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after buying an additional 2,103,851 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after buying an additional 1,321,486 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 341.06 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,282,354.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,667,630. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

