Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 133.4% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.8 days.

DENKF remained flat at $$33.35 during midday trading on Thursday. 199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067. Denka has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Denka from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

