Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $242.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.52.

Shares of STZ opened at $233.89 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,317,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

