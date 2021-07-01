Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

