Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

