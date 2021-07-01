Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FM. CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.31.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$19.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 664.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$10.41 and a 1-year high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Insiders sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093 in the last three months.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.