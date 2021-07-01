Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €14.80 ($17.41).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 64,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,678. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

