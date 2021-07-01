Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ORA. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.72 ($14.96).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.62 ($11.31) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €10.31. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

