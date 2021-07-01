Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVK. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.21 ($36.72).

FRA EVK opened at €28.28 ($33.27) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.14.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

