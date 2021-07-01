Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 1,919,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 269.4 days.

DWHHF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.50. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DWHHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

