Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Up to $29.19

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $30.15. Devon Energy shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 91,504 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

