DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Short Interest Down 74.3% in June

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

DFPH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,932. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

