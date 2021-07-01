Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Update

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the May 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DMIFF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 57,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,762. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14. Diamcor Mining has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

