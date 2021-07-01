DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DMAC. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.57. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

