Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,994 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $93.89 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

