DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $176.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.96. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.