DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $540,382.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $540,382.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.90 or 0.00408881 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003007 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.96 or 0.01317019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,659,366 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. "

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

