Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,375 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,448,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,434.44. 31,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,454. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,461.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,360.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

