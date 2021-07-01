Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.16 Billion Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,159,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,569,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,147,000 after buying an additional 107,029 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 38,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $139.71. The stock had a trading volume of 289,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,456. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $391.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

