Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,674,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $694,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.75. The company had a trading volume of 92,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $176.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.67 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.80.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

