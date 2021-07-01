Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,328,523 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,704,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,328,523 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Oracle worth $610,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 89,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.47. 452,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,172,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

