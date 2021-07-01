Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Earns “Sell” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their sell rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 135 ($1.76).
DC stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 130.20 ($1.70). The company had a trading volume of 7,818,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
In other Dixons Carphone news, insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).
About Dixons Carphone
Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.
