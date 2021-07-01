DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DLocal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.83.

DLO stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

