DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading 4.7% Higher

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.27 and last traded at $55.24. 2,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 162,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

