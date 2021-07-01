DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $169.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $2,476,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,141,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,354,930 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DoorDash by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after buying an additional 507,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $178.33 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion and a PE ratio of -24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

