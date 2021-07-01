DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Up 72.5% in June

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 63.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 177,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,968,000 after purchasing an additional 589,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 137,388 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 154,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,086,000.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,398. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.