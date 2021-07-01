DoYourTip (DYT) Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $593,616.10 and approximately $28,436.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00206419 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001987 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $252.76 or 0.00758268 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.