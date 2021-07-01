DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading 1.7% Higher

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94). 3,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 148,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.80 ($0.93).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of DP Eurasia in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.79.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

