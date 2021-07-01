Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $335,250.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy H. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

