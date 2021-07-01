Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 119,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,095,001 shares.The stock last traded at $30.82 and had previously closed at $30.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,677 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

