Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 922,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $41,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after buying an additional 3,533,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 270,890 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT opened at $43.51 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,765 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

