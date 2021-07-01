Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Duluth worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duluth by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTH stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

