DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $251.16 on Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. DXdao has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $381,718.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $251.16 or 0.00758170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00207841 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002021 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

