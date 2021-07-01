Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBI opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

