Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $6,103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

