Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $6,103,000.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.84.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
