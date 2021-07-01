Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 91.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

